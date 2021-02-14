Shiny Alomomola Released In Pokémon GO For Valentine's Day Event

The Valentine's Day 2021 Event kicks off today in Pokémon GO and has delivered a surprise for the occasion: Shiny Alomomola! This unannounced Shiny release is now live in Pokémon GO as part of this event that also debuts the new Pokémon Munna. Let's dive into the details.

Let's break this thing down bit by bit. Here is what Niantic posted on the Pokémon GO blog:

Date + Time: Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

All right, well at least that means that we get two days off of events before the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto begins. Get your lovey-dovey hunt on for four days, then take the time to refresh and stock supplies for the big day.

Features Munna and Musharna will be making their Pokémon GO debut! Munna will be appearing in the wild. Use a Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna!

Hey, well, at least we're finally going to get some use out of those Unova Stones. Let's go!

The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Feebas!

Just ignore that last big and we'll all be happier. It is cute that Niantic seems to be focusing on pairs of Pokémon here. This reminds me a bit of the Friendship Event from last year. This is also a good chance to hunt Illumise and Volbeat out-of-region, so don't miss your shot at those Shinies.

Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronoise!

The focus on previous Community Day moves in these last few events has been good, but maybe hold off on this one. These Pokémon have better moves.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee.

Another staple of events seems to be rotating the Baby Pokémon in and out of event eggs. This makes me feel like we won't be seeing their return to 7KM Gift Eggs in the foreseeable future, so shoot your shot at whichever of these you want during this event.

Complete event-exclusive Field Research to encounter Pokémon like Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola, as well as earn other rewards.

It wasn't mentioned in the blog post, but Alomomola is now released in its Shiny form and can also be encountered in raids.

Spinda with the heart pattern is, to me, the biggest draw of the event and it's not even close. This version of Spinda, like Yamask and Delibird, is limited in its availability, only appearing in this event annually at most.

Complete the Valentine's Day–themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola to receive five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator.

Update here. Niantic now actually says that the above blog post was wrong. The rewards are three Silver Pinap Berries, three Rocket Radars, and two Charged TMs. Depending on your priorities, this change may either be a bummer or a win.

Bonuses Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends Increased chance that Pokémon you trade become Lucky Pokémon Trade range increased to 40 km Increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts.

This continues over from the previous Lunar New Year event, and man, it's awesome that they did it. While the events have been a bit low-key leading up to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, bonuses like this go a long way to make them worth playing.