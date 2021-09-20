Shiny Blitzle Arrives Tomorrow In Pokémon GO Fashion Week 2021

Shiny Blitzle arrives tomorrow in Pokémon GO as part of the Fashion Week 2021 event, but it will only initially be available in a special form. Let's get into the details below.

Here's everything we know so far about the Shiny Blitzle release in Pokémon GO:

Initially, Blitzle will be available wearing a costume during the event. It can be encountered in its Shiny form but will not be available without its costume.

Its costume is a blue, black, and yellow collar. You can see it on the promotional image for the Fashion Week 2021 event over on the official Pokémon GO blog.

Costumed Blitzle will not be able to evolve.

We do not currently know if Blitzle will have a boosted Shiny rate while it is in costume as some species have in the past. It is unlikely, though, as it will be spawning in the wild.

Only after the event will trainers be able to encounter a regular, Shiny-capable Blitzle in the wild.

Here is Niantic's full description of Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO.

Keep an eye out for a variety of stylishly dressed Pokémon in the wild and in raids, along with new avatar items in the shop. In celebration of the event, the shop will be having a first-of-its-kind sale on select avatar items! Date + Time: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Look forward to Pokémon like Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle wearing fashionable costumes for the first time! Costumed Pokémon that starred during last year's Fashion Week event—like Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk—will return as well! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, or Shiny Blitzle—all wearing fashionable costumes! You may encounter Shiny Blitzle without a costume after Fashion Week has concluded, but you won't see Blitzle in the wild very often.