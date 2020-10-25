Shiny Darkrai Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Top Counters

Darkrai has entered Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO today as the official Halloween 2020 Raid Boss. Trainers will have a week and a half to catch this Mythical Pokémon, which has its Shiny form available. Notably, even though it has been added to the code, Darkrai does not have its signature move of Dark Void. With this Raid Guide, you can learn the top counters so that you can defeat and capture this nastyboi.

Top Darkrai Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Darkrai counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Ursaring (Counter, Play Rough)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Darkrai with efficiency.

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heracross (Counter, Megahorn)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Regigigas (Hidden Power Fighting-type, Giga Impact)

Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Yanmega (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Darkrai is possible to duo with Best Friend bonus, maxed out Pokémon, and ideal weather. Three high-level trainers using the above counters maxed out would have a better shot. To be safe, four trainers should be able to mash on this raid with an easier time.

Catching Darkrai

It has to be said: Darkrai is an exceedingly annoying Pokémon to catch. It has a decent-sized catch circle at a medium distance, making for a natural throw… but it also will slide off to either side of the screen and stay there. While it's easy to hit Great Throws while this Mythical is in the center, the easiest way to lose Darkrai is to lose patience with it. As always, the best way to guarantee a catch is to use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Darkrai's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an Excellent Throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Darkrai is finishing its attack. Darkrai attack is a swoop, at which point it will circle back to its spot. As it is about to settle into position, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught raid boss as long as you're patient enough to wait for it to return to the middle of the screen.

Shiny Darkrai odds

The Shiny rate for Tier Five raid bosses is one in twenty. If you want this dark purple devil, the best bet is to do twenty or more raids.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Darkrai will have a CP of 2136 in normal weather conditions and 2671 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this nightmare-themed Pokémon.