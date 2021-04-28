Shiny Galarian Ponyta To Be Unlocked In Pokémon GO Event

This May, Pokémon GO players will be tasked with completing a challenge that will unlock one of the franchise's greatest Shiny Pokémon of all time. I'm talking about that pastel pony. That sweet sherbet steed. That horse with the beautiful hue. I'm talking Galarian Ponyta, and it'll be galloping into Pokémon GO soon. Here's how.

In the official announcement for the upcoming Luminous Legends X event which will introduce Xerneas to Pokémon GO and focus on Fairy-types and Dragon-types, Niantic wrote:

…you can work with other Trainers to catch Fairy-type Pokémon—by doing so, you can unlock rewards during the second half of the event! From Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. UTC to Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 11:59pm UTC, you and other Trainers worldwide can work together to catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon in total. If the goal is met, special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event. Pancham will make its Pokémon GO debut, appearing in raids for the rest of the event. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Ponyta! Shiny Galarian Ponyta will continue to be available after the event.

Now, notably, Galarian Ponyta will take over as the Research Breakthrough award starting May 1st at 1 PM Pacific. It will not be Shiny for the first ten days of its availability, but trainers can plan to claim Research Breakthroughs at certain times to guarantee four Shiny-capable Pokémon encounters… but it'll take planning ahead.

May 11th: Plan to claim your first Shiny-capable Galarian Ponyta after 10 AM local time this day. This may take skipping a few days depending on your progress.

May 18th: Claim again.

May 25th: Claim again.

June 1st: This is the only way to force a fourth Shiny-capable encounter this month. Claim your breakthrough on June 1st before 1 PM Pacific. That is when the June breakthrough will take over. If you claim before that time, it will still be Ponyta.

Now, for those wondering how we can guarantee Galarian Ponyta will be unlocked? Trust me here. This is set to be one of the most anticipated Shiny releases in Pokémon GO in a very, very long time and it will be during one of the most anticipated Legendary releases of a very, very long time. This will happen. Let's make it so, fellow trainers.