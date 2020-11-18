Shiny Goldeen, Lake Trio Feature In Lake Legends Event In Pokémon GO

Niantic has officially announced the next event and the next Legendary raid boss in Pokémon GO. The Lake Legends event will introduce Shiny Goldeen and is set to feature the Legendary Lake Trio of Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in raids. Get the full details of this upcoming Pokémon GO event here.

The official Pokémon GO blog unveiled the following information about the upcoming Lake Legends event, which will run from Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, at 1 PM to Monday, November 30th, 2020, at 1 PM local time.

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be featured in raids. These regional Legendary Pokémon are now available for the first time since Remote Raid Invites have gone live. One thing we were worried about is a quirk of the code. Earlier this year, a warning was found in the Pokémon GO code that certain regional Pokémon would not be allowed to be accessed with Remote Raid Invites. The announcement doesn't mention this, but it also doesn't specifically say that trainers out-of-region will be able to access each of these raids. Niantic partner, GO Stadium and Trainer Tips, both confirmed that they spoke to Niantic and these will be accessible by Remote Raid Invites out of the region.

Species that are related to lakes, knowledge, emotion, and willpower will be hatching from eggs, appearing in the wild, and popping in raids.

Species found near lakes such as Psyduck, Goldeen, Magikarp, Surskit, Starly, Bidoof, and Shellos will be attracted to Incense and will appear more in the wild.

There will be event-themed Field Research and AR+ Mapping tasks will also shift over.

Shiny Goldeen release.

There is nothing said about the Lake Trio being released with their Shiny forms, so we can pretty much take that as confirmation that they won't be Shiny. This will be a great opportunity, though, to get these Pokémon in your dex if you haven't already due to regional restrictions.

