Will Azelf, Uxie, & Mesprit Prohibit Raid Invites In Pokémon GO?

Remote Raid Invites rolled out in Pokémon GO this summer, forever changing the raiding system. Rural players rejoiced, hardcore players' collective net worth dropped by what must be trillions of dollars, and speculation abounded about what this system could mean for three specific Pokémon: the Lake Trio. The Lake Trio is made up of the Legendary Pokémon Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, three Psychic-type Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. These three Pokémon are unique in that they appeared in regional raids, with each Legendary only available to a certain area of the world: Azelf in the Americas and Greeland, Uxie in the Asia-Pacific region, and Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. When it became clear, however, that Remote Raid Invites had no region lock and allowed trainers to invite friends to raid worldwide, Pokémon GO trainers began to speculate on how this would apply to the Lake Trio. A recent datamine has revealed a quirk of Remote Raid Invites in Niantic's coding that does not bode well for these three.

The datamined code reads:

RESOURCE ID: invitations_not_available_special_desc

TEXT: You cannot invite friends to Raid Battles against certain Legendary, regional, or event Pokémon. RESOURCE ID: invitations_not_available_special_title

TEXT: Cannot Invite Friends to This Raid

This coding was found in an update that focused otherwise entirely on Mega Evolution. Some theorized that this would, because of how it was grouped in with that update, limit Mega Raids. However, it's right there in the text: "certain Legendary, regional, or event Pokémon." Unfortunately, both "Legendary" and "regional" apply to Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit and only them. The "event Pokémon" could, perhaps, refer to raids that may be exclusive to an upcoming ticketed event that has yet to be announced.

Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit aren't yet announced to be returning to raids soon, but with this in the code, when they do, trainers who have yet to catch the two of these Lake Trio Pokémon that are out of their region should temper their expectations. It looks like Niantic is doubling down on this region lock.