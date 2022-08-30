Shiny Inkay Arrives In Pokémon GO For Inkay Limited Research Day

Shiny Inkay is set to arrive in Pokémon GO this weekend as part of Inkay Limited Research Day. Announced today, this event will follow the format of recent Limited Research Days by featuring Inkay encounters as Field Research with other event-specific spawns in the wild. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening with Inkay Limited Research Day this Saturday in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, from 11 AM – 2 PM local time. This is a very concise event, so be sure to get out there and play, so you don't miss your chance at a…

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, from 11 AM – 2 PM local time. This is a very concise event, so be sure to get out there and play, so you don't miss your chance at a… Shiny Inkay!: This event will see the release of Shiny Inkay. Shiny Inkay is dramatically different in color palette from the standard Inkay. It keeps the pink "hat," but its body becomes yellow. Be sure to catch at least two Shinies so that you can evolve one up to Malamar. In order to evolve Inkay to Malamar, you must turn your device upside down.

Encounter Inkay by completing Field Research tasks. Historically, featured Pokémon have an incredibly boosted Shiny rate during Limited Research Days. Wild Spawns: You will be able to encounter: Alolan Rattata – can be Shiny Murkrow – can be Shiny Houndour – can be Shiny Poochyena- can be Shiny Nuzleaf Sableye- can be Shiny Purrloin Galarian Zigzagoon as a rare spawn, though I do not know why this would be a major incentive. As Galarian Zigzagoon just had a Community Day, I'd figure that Trainers would be more excited to see essentially any of the other spawns. Event Bonus: Double candy for catching Pokémon.

Niantic has announced the event schedule for the rest of September 2022 in Pokémon GO, including a Raid Day happening the week after Inkay Limited Research Day. These events include:

September 6th – 12th : Psychic Spectacular

: Psychic Spectacular September 10th : Clefairy Commotion

: Clefairy Commotion September 11th : Deoxys Raid Day

: Deoxys Raid Day September 16th – 21st : Test Your Mettle

: Test Your Mettle September 18th : September Community Day

: September Community Day September 23rd – 25th : Safari Zone: Goyang

: Safari Zone: Goyang September 27th – October 3rd: Fashion Week