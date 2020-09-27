Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers

Lapras is currently in Pokémon GO raids as part of the Mega Buddy Challenge event which spotlights "big" Pokémon. As a Tier Three raid boss, this popular Water/Ice-type Pokémon from Generation One can be defeated by solo trainers. This raid rotation will leave with the end of the event on Monday night, so if you're looking for that lavender Shiny Lapras, now is the time to grind these raids. With this Raid Guide, solo trainers can learn the top counters so that they can defeat and capture this Kanto favorite known as the "Transport Pokémon."

Pokémon GO Top Lapras Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lapras counters as such:

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced solo trainers. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lapras with efficiency.

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Breloom (Counter, Grass Knot)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lapras can be taken down by solo trainers using the above counters without issue.

Catching Lapras

Lapras is a notorious popper-outter of balls. It has a huge "Excellent" circle placed directly over its face, so it's not difficult to hit. However, it will take patience to capture this, as any doing these raids or currently battling Team GO Rocket's Sierra will know. The best way to guarantee you catch Lapras is to use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Lapras's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Lapras is finishing its attack. Lapras's attack is a unique sort of… flopping motion, followed by a head shake. As it is about to settle into position, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Lapras.

Shiny Lapras odds

Lapras uses, according to Silph Road researchers, the "rare wild spawn" rate of approximately one in 60.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lapras will have a CP of 1509 in normal weather conditions and 1886 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this seafaring Pokémon.