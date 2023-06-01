Shiny Nihilego? Raids Coming To Pokémon GO In June 2023 & Beyond Nihilego will get its Shiny released in Pokémon GO this June as the Lake Trio returns and Shiny Shadow Articuno debuts on weekends.

Shiny Nihilego comes to Raids in Pokémon GO this month. Here is a breakdown of what you will be able to find in raids and raid-themed events all June 2023.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in the Asia-Pacific region Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf in the Americas and Greenland

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: June 15th – 29th: Nihilego with a Shiny release

Nihilego with a Shiny release June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

We're getting Shiny Nihilego! Nihilego was the big debut of last year's Pokémon GO Fest 2022. Now, we are getting what is honestly a relatively quiet Shiny release. Since Niantic has changed the mode of how they release information for the month's new content on a dedicated Season site rather than a blog entry, there has been a bit of confusion over the Shiny capability of Tier Five Pokémon. It is confirmed, though, that Nihilego will be Shiny.

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in the Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in the Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Nihilego, can be Shiny Wednesday, June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Remember to keep those Remote Raid Passes open for the raids you really want to do, because you can only use five per day!

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert June 15th – 29th: Mega Sceptile

Mega Sceptile June 29th – July 6th: To-be-announced, likely a debut An early version of the calendar teased Mega Tyranitar for this date Dataminers have seemingly leaked Mega Sableye for this date

To-be-announced, likely a debut

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!