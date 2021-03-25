Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 11

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Electric-types.

Toxel, Toxtricity: The Toxel line is one of the absolute most popular in Generation Eight, and not just in the Pokémon TCG. When I made a GameStop purchase recently, I was given a card that unlocked a free Shiny Toxtricity in Pokémon Sword & Shield, which just goes to show how Toxtricity, one of the mascots of Rebel Clash, is a breakout species. These Shiny forms look great, replacing the normal purple with red. Toxtricity has two more Shiny cards in this set, a Full Art V and a Full Art VMAX which are absolutely terrific. Personally, though, I gravitate toward cuteness and man, oh, man, that Toxel card!

Morpeko: Speaking of cuteness, Morpeko is in the house! The only shame is that its Shiny form isn't too different from its standard, with the belly white instead of light yellow. Still, though. An adorable card. Wait, I lied. That isn't the only shame. The bigger shame is that Hangry Form Morpeko didn't get a Shiny card!

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!