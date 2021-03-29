Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 14

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Psychic-types.

Sinistea, Polteageist: It looks as if we have the most perfectly purple pair of Pokémon here. This ghostly duo, Sinstea and its evolution of Polteageist, lost their tea cup's blue palette in their Shiny form, replacing it with violet that matches their aromatic and delicious spiritual essence. I think these two are some of the most creative new species introduced along with the Galar region, so I love to see them get to great Shiny cards here.

Milcery, Alcremie: Milcery and Alcremie are also ingestible Pokémon but rather than tea-ghosts, they're dessert fairies. Milcery's cream-colored standard form becomes stark white as a Shiny, with Alcremie's strawberry shortcake standard form becoming… well, it looks almost like a charred marshmallow. Not a bad-looking change, but a weird one to be sure. The big sin here, though, is that the Pokémon TCG got rid of Fairy-type cards, forcing species like these two to be Psychic-types. Imagine how these would've looked with those bright pink Fairy-type cards!

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!