Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 15

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Psychic-types.

Hatenna, Hattrem, Hatterene: Wow, I love this line of Pokémon. If you were to tell me that some of the best new Ghost-types introduced in Generation Eight would be hat-themed, I'd… well, I'd be doubtful. This is a terrific evolutionary line indeed, with each form bringing its own charm. Hatenna brings an almost Fairy-esque vibe with its big smile. Hattrem feels like a happier Mismagius, delivering a witchy aesthetic. Finally, Hatterene takes that witchniess and ups the ante with both terror and majesty. Their standard depictions are blue and pink, with these Shiny variants delivering a purple/periwinkle and pink color palette that works beautifully with the style of Shining Fates "baby Shiny" cards. I'd certainly put one or more of these three in my top ten of the set.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!