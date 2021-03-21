Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 7

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Water-types.

Cramorant: Even though Cramorant wakes up every day and chooses violence, I can't help but love it. It's a ridiculous Pokémon in its normal blue form, and then in its Shiny form, it takes on a coppery, orange-gold that is… honestly, it's a little beautiful. The golden feathers have great contrast with the green eyes, but we cannot forget that it eats Arrokuda and sometimes Pikachu. There's a Full Art version of this card that is even nicer, but it isn't in the standard Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates set. It's a Sword & Shield Black Star Promo that comes in the Shiny Cramorant V tins.

Arrokuda, Barraskewda: Listen, I know Arrokuda is right next to Cramorant in the Pokédex. That's why it's next to Cramorant in the set. Still, though, you know? Protect this fish. Don't put it right next to The Devourer. Even though these two Pokémon fall into the "they're just fish, pretty much" category that pops up in every generation, I have a soft spot for these two. They've been through enough.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!