Shiny Skrelp Goes Worldwide In Pokémon GO For Noxious Swamp

Shiny Skrelp arrives for all players in Pokémon GO following its Pokémon GO Fest 2023: NYC debut during the Noxious Swamp event.

Niantic celebrates Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City with a global event this weekend, which brings Shiny Skrelp worldwide. Let's get into the details.

Noxious Swamp in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Here's what's happening for the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon GO:

  • Date and time: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time
  • Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event.
  • Wild spawns: Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. I love that we aren't seeing any of these, especially Tyrunt, which just got a Shiny release. during last month's Adventure Week 2023 event, listed as rare "If you're lucky…" spawns.
  • Raids:
    • Tier One: Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel.
    • Tier Three: Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, Turtinator. I'm grateful for another shot at raiding for Shiny Turtinator.
    • Tier Five: Xerneas, Yveltal
    • Mega Raids: Mega Salamence
  • Shadow Raids:
    • Tier One: Shadow Zubat, Shadow Houndour, Shadow Pidove
    • Tier Three: Shadow Nidoran (Shiny-capable), Shadow Onix, Shadow Sneasel (Shiny-capable)
  • Bonus Features:
    • Double Catch Candy
    • Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently
    • Extra Raid Pass for spinning Gym Photo Discs
  • Field Research task encounters:  Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie.
  • Timed Research: Niantic writes:
    • Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research includes tasks focused on raiding and will award encounters with Poison- and Dragon-type Pokémon, including Jangmo-o. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Details for the Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City in-person events include:

  • Tickets purchased for in-person events include both the Park Experience and the City Experience
  • The Park Experience leads to a choice between Morning Park Experience and Afternoon Park Experience
  • Optional add-ons include:
    • Raid Lover bonuses from Friday to Sunday include:
      • Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day from Gyms
      • 6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids
      • Three additional Candy XL from catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids
    • Egg-Thustiast bonuses from Friday to Sunday include:
      • 1/4 Egg Hatch distance
      • Increased chance of receiving 10KM Eggs
      • Triple Hatch XP
      • Triple Hatch Stardust
      • Triple Hatch Candy
  • Citywide Gameplay
  • T-Shirt Pre-Order

