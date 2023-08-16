Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, Skrelp

Shiny Skrelp Goes Worldwide In Pokémon GO For Noxious Swamp

Shiny Skrelp arrives for all players in Pokémon GO following its Pokémon GO Fest 2023: NYC debut during the Noxious Swamp event.

Niantic celebrates Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City with a global event this weekend, which brings Shiny Skrelp worldwide. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event.

Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event. Wild spawns : Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. I love that we aren't seeing any of these, especially Tyrunt, which just got a Shiny release. during last month's Adventure Week 2023 event, listed as rare "If you're lucky…" spawns.

: Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. I love that we aren't seeing any of these, especially Tyrunt, which just got a Shiny release. during last month's Adventure Week 2023 event, listed as rare "If you're lucky…" spawns. Raids : Tier One: Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel. Tier Three: Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, Turtinator. I'm grateful for another shot at raiding for Shiny Turtinator. Tier Five: Xerneas, Yveltal Mega Raids: Mega Salamence

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Zubat, Shadow Houndour, Shadow Pidove Tier Three: Shadow Nidoran (Shiny-capable), Shadow Onix, Shadow Sneasel (Shiny-capable)

Bonus Features: Double Catch Candy Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently Extra Raid Pass for spinning Gym Photo Discs

Field Research task encounters : Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie.

: Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie. Timed Research : Niantic writes: Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research includes tasks focused on raiding and will award encounters with Poison- and Dragon-type Pokémon, including Jangmo-o. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes:

