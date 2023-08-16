Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, Skrelp
Shiny Skrelp Goes Worldwide In Pokémon GO For Noxious Swamp
Shiny Skrelp arrives for all players in Pokémon GO following its Pokémon GO Fest 2023: NYC debut during the Noxious Swamp event.
Niantic celebrates Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City with a global event this weekend, which brings Shiny Skrelp worldwide. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening for the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event.
- Wild spawns: Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. I love that we aren't seeing any of these, especially Tyrunt, which just got a Shiny release. during last month's Adventure Week 2023 event, listed as rare "If you're lucky…" spawns.
- Raids:
- Tier One: Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel.
- Tier Three: Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, Turtinator. I'm grateful for another shot at raiding for Shiny Turtinator.
- Tier Five: Xerneas, Yveltal
- Mega Raids: Mega Salamence
- Shadow Raids:
- Tier One: Shadow Zubat, Shadow Houndour, Shadow Pidove
- Tier Three: Shadow Nidoran (Shiny-capable), Shadow Onix, Shadow Sneasel (Shiny-capable)
- Bonus Features:
- Double Catch Candy
- Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently
- Extra Raid Pass for spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Field Research task encounters: Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie.
- Timed Research: Niantic writes:
- Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research includes tasks focused on raiding and will award encounters with Poison- and Dragon-type Pokémon, including Jangmo-o. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."
Details for the Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City in-person events include:
- Tickets purchased for in-person events include both the Park Experience and the City Experience
- The Park Experience leads to a choice between Morning Park Experience and Afternoon Park Experience
- Optional add-ons include:
- Raid Lover bonuses from Friday to Sunday include:
- Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day from Gyms
- 6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids
- Three additional Candy XL from catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids
- Egg-Thustiast bonuses from Friday to Sunday include:
- 1/4 Egg Hatch distance
- Increased chance of receiving 10KM Eggs
- Triple Hatch XP
- Triple Hatch Stardust
- Triple Hatch Candy
- Citywide Gameplay
- T-Shirt Pre-Order
