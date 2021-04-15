Shiny Smeargle To Debut In Pokémon GO / Snap Event

Shiny Smeargle is finally coming to Pokémon GO but only for a limited time. Here are the details of the upcoming New Pokémon Snap-inspired event coming to Pokémon GO later this month.

Niantic announced the event at the official Pokémon GO blog:

In celebration of the release of New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch, you can look forward to an event inspired by the photography-focused game and the Lental region where it's set! Pokémon inspired by different habitats in the Lental region will be appearing more often in the wild and in raids, a new avatar item and sticker will be available, and Shiny Smeargle will be making its Pokémon GO debut!

While the blog post has no date, the event has since been confirmed to run from Thursday, April 29th, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at 8:00 PM local time. Features include:

In the wild: Lotad, Cacnea, Ducklett, and other species "inspired by the deserts, jungles, and underwater landscapes" of New Pokémon Snap's Lental region.

Shiny release: Smeargle will be photobombing GO Snapshots with more frequency. It will be released in its Shiny form for the first time but will join the rare company of Meltan and Unown as a Shiny that will be shelved after the event is over. Shiny Smeargle will return in the future but only during events.

Raids: Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch will be in raids among other Pokémon to go with the Lental region theme.

Field Research and Timed Research that will task trainers with taking GO Snapshot photos can be picked up at Pokéstops. We previously reported on tasks from this event found in a datamine. Unfortunately, my prediction about a Kecleon release was a miss. Where in the world is this thing and what could Niantic be waiting for?

There will also be camera-inspired avatar items and themes in the shop. New Pokémon Snap will be released on April 30th, the day after the event goes live in GO.