Shiny Tapu Koko Comes To Pokémon GO Raids In January 2023

Shiny Tapu Koko is coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023 along with Reshiram and Zekrom with special moves. Could these moves be teasing a future merger between these Legendaries? Let's take a look at what's to come.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this January 2022:

January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Reshiram with the special move Fusion Flare

Reshiram with the special move Fusion Flare January 10th – January 18th, 2023: Zekrom with the special move Fusion Bolt

Zekrom with the special move Fusion Bolt January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Regice

Regice January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Tapu Koko with a Shiny release

In the main series games, Reshiram can fuse with Kyurem to make White Kyurem and Zekrom can fuse with Kyurem to make Black Kyurem. I feel like Niantic starting the year with Kyurem followed by Reshiram and Zekrom with their Fusion Flare and Fusion Bolt moves respectively is alluding to their fusion coming in the future. Unlocking that Fusion would be an incredible way to start 2023, but there haven't been any datamines that have revealed this coming soon. I tend to think that it is a hint but that we still won't see the actual Fusion for a while.

The most notable news of the month is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in raids. I am thinking we will see the rest of the Alolan Island Guardians get their shiny releases following Tapu Koko. The order will likely be Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini.

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

January 4th, 2022: Reshiram, can be Shiny

Reshiram, can be Shiny January 11th, 2022: Zekrom, can be Shiny

Zekrom, can be Shiny January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny

Regice, can be Shiny January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this January 2023:

January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Mega Steelix

Mega Steelix January 10th – January 18th, 2023: TBA, likely a brand new Mega Pokémon

TBA, likely a brand new Mega Pokémon January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Mega Aerodactyl