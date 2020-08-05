Shiny Unown Will Only Be In Pokémon GO For One Week

Unown, the rarest spawn in Pokémon GO, has had a busy month. This letter and symbol-based Pokémon, which has twenty-eight forms, is normally featured at GO Fests and Safari Zones, where it spells the location of the event. Niantic introduced its rare Shiny form at GO Fest 2020, spelling the word GO. It was scheduled to appear again in raids during Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week beginning this Friday with five forms spelling "ULTRA." Until today, it was unclear if the letters would be available as Shinies like with G and O, but Niantic has now confirmed that Unown will be Shiny for the week… with one caveat. For the first time since Meltan's limited Shiny release, Niantic will be removing a Shiny Pokémon from the game. Unown will only be available as a Shiny during Enigma Week, at which point it will disappear.

Niantic, cryptic as ever about the future, wrote:

For a limited time, lucky Trainers might encounter Shiny Unown! It seems these Shiny Pokémon will go back into hiding after Enigma Week. We'll be sure to let you know if they're spotted again in the future.

It is likely that Pokémon GO will see Unown experience a Shiny release by the letter, to stretch out hype about this exclusive and elusive Pokémon for years to come. This comes as no surprise to seasoned trainers, who are used to common Shiny releases like Sentret spawning in the wild in abundance, while rare Pokémon remain rare during their Shiny release so Niantic can keep these spawns monetized. Currently, Deino's Shiny release is a major feature of Dragon Week, and one look at the Pokémon GO corner of Twitter will show memes about the Pokémon's absence which is so noticeable it has become comedic to players. Niantic is building longterm investment here, so get Shiny Unown while you can… it will likely be a while before it returns and there will almost undoubtedly be a paygated event involved.