Shiny Yveltal Descends On Pokémon GO Raids Today

Yveltal returns to raids today in Pokémon GO. This Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon from the land of Kalos has been absent from the game for well over a year. It arrived during the Luminous Legends Y event back in May 2021 as part of the culmination of the Season of Legends. It would return to Pokémon GO for one day only during the final day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, when all previously available Legendaries returned to Tier Five raids. Now, it finally returns for a full Raid Rotation with its Shiny form unlocked at last.

With just a few days left in September, we should expect a full announcement regarding the October 2022 slate of raids soon. Should we expect a Xerneas Shiny release? Or perhaps Niantic will instead continue with the spooky theme that Yveltal kicks off here. Stay tuned for full details.

Here are the top counters to take down Yveltal in Pokémon GO:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Discharge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Yveltal with efficiency.

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Meteor Beam)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Dazzling Gleam)

Zacian – Hero Forme (Quick Attack, Play Rock)

