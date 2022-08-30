Shovel Knight Dig Announced For Release On September 23rd

Ahead of PAX West 2022, Yacht Club Games revealed that they will be releasing Shovel Knight Dig for PC and consoles on September 23rd. This one has been teased for a while now and seemed like we might not see it for a year or two, kind of how King of Cards turned out. Which is fine; we'd rather have a functional game than something rushed and full of bugs. But it looks like the team was just keeping things quiet until they knew it was good to go. You can check out the latest trailer for it below, as a demo will be playable on the PAX floor this weekend.

When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight's peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure!

The first Shovel Knight adventure in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet!

Every adventure is different! Shovel Knight Dig levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability.

Jump, slash, and dig your way in an all-new direction – down! Rely on your trusty Shovel Drop, then dig through huge swaths of dirt with all-new Speed Shovel mechanics.

Grow in power and wealth as you descend into the depths of the earth. Emerge with untold riches to outfit Shovel Knight further, unlocking permanent items and upgrades to your Shoveling equipment.

New Knights, new characters, and new enemies abound, but fear not! Shovel Knight Dig features Shovel Knight's signature storytelling, humor, and maybe even some familiar faces.

Another pulse-pounding soundtrack in a new style by astonishing virtuoso Jake Kaufman!

The first collaboration between Yacht Club Games and Nitrome, pixel masters!