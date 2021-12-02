Sia Sings New Track For Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Square Enix has partnered up with Grammy-nominated performer Sia as she sings a brand new track for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. To celebrate the global launch of Endwalker, the company collaborated with the multi-platinum superstar on an "out-of-this-world visual and musical tribute" to the Warriors of Light. The music video is basically a small tribute to the series so far while offering a musical backdrop to the story that's yet to come with it is fully released on December 7th, 2021. You can enjoy the music video down below along with a little more info on the upcoming expansion.

"Sia – Fly Me To The Moon (Inspired by Final Fantasy XIV)," the new track and accompanying music video features Sia's vocal talents and inspiration from Final Fantasy XIV Online. The music video honors the game's growth over the last eight years and marks a new dawn for the popular MMORPG which has now reached more than 25 million players worldwide, bringing the storied history of Final Fantasy XIV Online to life, from A Realm Reborn through to Endwalker. Fans of the new collaboration track will be able to find it on digital music services, including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more , starting today.

Endwalker, the latest expansion pack, features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that long-time fans and new players can enjoy together.