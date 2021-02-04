Sierra Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

The Team GO Rocket Leaders of Pokémon GO have new Shadow Pokémon on their teams. Here is everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra, including her entire line-up, the best counters, and which of her Pokémon you can catch Shiny.

Sierra's current line-up in Pokémon GO consists of:

Slot One: Carvanha

Slot Two: Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, Mismagius

Slot Three: Flygon, Houndoom, Walrein

Counters for each of her possible Pokémon include:

Carvanha: Lucario (Counter, Power-up Punch)

Hippowdon: Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon), Gyarados (Waterfall, Aqua Tail), Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Porygon-Z: Lucario (Counter, Power-up Punch), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mismagius: Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Punch), Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Flygon: Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Houndoom: Lucario (Counter, Power-up Punch), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch), Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Walrein: Lucario (Counter, Power-up Punch), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Now, picking a team to go against these Rockets can be difficult. For example, Mismagius is the only Ghost-type she has so that throws a bit of a wrench into things. Your best bet when deciding on a go-to team is to examine her possible Pokémon for shared weaknesses and to approach them with counters that will deal out the most damage, let off quickly charging attacks, and take the least amount of damage. The absolute biggest priority is speed for Charged Attacks, which is why Lucario, Swampert, Scizor, and Melmetal get such use in these battles.

I recommend:

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon), Lucario (Counter, Power-up Punch), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

If you are able to unlock third moves, you can create coverage against Misdreavus by adding Shadow Ball to Lucario. However, Aura Sphere is an elite Fighting-type move that Lucario also gets, so only create a Shadow Ball Lucario if you also have a good Aura Sphere Lucario with Power-Up Punch.

Finally, three tips that are essential to keep in mind when fighting Team GO Rocket Leaders. These tips can be used when fighting Grunts as well.

Notice in the above-suggested line-up that the Pokémon in Slot One is not the ideal counter for Sierra's Slot One Shadow. This is because you must start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Sierra's Carvanha in the second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Sierra up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. She will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows. Power Up : Shadow Pokémon are incredibly powerful and will hit harder than most. Your best bet, beyond going in with top counters with their ideal move sets, is to completely power up your Pokémon. It may take a lot of Stardust, but the difference between a maxed out (to Level 40 of course, I know Candy XL is rare!) counter and a lower-level counter may just win you the battle.

: Shadow Pokémon are incredibly powerful and will hit harder than most. Your best bet, beyond going in with top counters with their ideal move sets, is to completely power up your Pokémon. It may take a lot of Stardust, but the difference between a maxed out (to Level 40 of course, I know Candy XL is rare!) counter and a lower-level counter may just win you the battle. Get the Shields Down: You may have another Pokémon that you prefer to your Lucario as a Fighting-type, but keep in mind… Sierra has two shields. You want, first and foremost, a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Sierra's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done.

Sierra's current Pokémon that can be caught as a Shiny Shadow is Carvanha. The rate of Shiny Shadow Pokémon has not yet been determined by researchers.