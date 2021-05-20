Sierra Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket Leaders' line-ups in Pokémon GO. Not only do they have different teams, but the potentially Shiny Shadow Pokémon that you can encounter after defeating them has also changed. With this battle guide, you can build a team to defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra and earn an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Sneasel.

Here is a breakdown of Sierra's team and possible counters. This time, to help our readers build their own teams from a diverse selection of possible Pokémon, I will suggest multiple counters for every possible Pokémon she will throw out. These are based not only on type effectivity but also shared weaknesses of other species on these teams and the speed of your counter Pokémon's attacks, which we'll get to below..

SLOT ONE

Sneasel: Fighting-types: Lucario (by far the best choice), Machamp, Conkeldurr, Hariyama.

SLOT TWO

Ampharos: Ground-types: Excadrill, Groudon, Rhyperior, Garchomp.

Granbull: Steel-types and Poison-types: Metagross (best counter), Dialga, Genesect, Jirachi, Excadrill, Roserade.

Gliscor: Ice-types: Weavile, Glaceon, Mamoswine, Mewtwo with Ice Beam.

SLOT THREE

Houndoom: Fighting-types and Water-types: Lucario (by far the best choice), Machamp, Conkeldurr, Hariyama, Swampert.

Kingdra: Dragon-types and Fairy-types… and Mewtwo just because it's powerful: Palkia, Dialga, Salamence, Haxorus, Zekrom, Rayquaza, Dragonite, Gardevoir, Mewtwo.

Drapion: Ground-types: Excadrill, Groudon, Rhyperior, Garchomp.

FINAL TIPS

When building a team before you know their team, aim for overlapping weaknesses. For example, Kingdra's weaknesses aren't like the others, so lean more toward the others and build up energy throughout the fight so you'll be able to power through a possible Kingdra regardless of type effectivity.

Switch Out: Don't put your counter to the first Pokémon in your first slot. Instead, start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Sierra's first slot in your second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Sierra up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. She will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows.

Get the Shields Down: Keep in mind… Sierra has two shields. You want to choose a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Sierra's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done. The faster the attacks, especially with your first choice, the better off you will be.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!