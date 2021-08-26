Sifu Reveals Its Release Date During Gamescom 2021

Sloclap revealed during Opening Night at Gamescom 2021 that they will be releasing Sifu in February for both PC and consoles. We learned that the game is slated to drop on February 22nd, 2022, and there will be two different editions of it for you to choose from. The Standard Edition ($40) comes with a special Avatar Pack and an exclusive Photomode Cinematic Pack, and the Deluxe Edition ($50) with all the standard stuff plus access 48 hours ahead of time if you pre-order, an art book, and the game's original soundtrack by Howie Lee. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we now wait six months for all the awesome kung-fu action!

Featuring the gripping intensity of classic Kung Fu films with realistic and raw combat, Sifu tells the story of a young Kung Fu student who has spent their life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of their entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. From dusk till dawn, hunt down the murderers one by one as you explore gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, all the way to the cold hallways of corporate towers. Adaptation and careful positioning are the key to your survival and you must use everything at your disposal to succeed in your life's mission.

Sifu's unique gameplay sits in the crossroads of two established and popular genres, mashing the intensity and timeless thrill of beat em ups with the gripping design of 3D character action games . Set against a detailed backdrop of a fictional Chinese city, you will uncover an ancient mystery via a series of difficult confrontations that will test your skills to their limit. To overcome the odds that are heavily stacked against you, you'll need to rely on your mastery of Kung Fu, and on a magical pendant that will revive you after death. The cost of magic is dear, however, and you will age significantly every time you come back to life: time is the price you will pay for your revenge.

Exquisitely hand-drawn art styles and the muted color palette lend themselves to Kung Fu film classics where themes of revenge and redemption are timeless tales, all perfectly blending with Sloclap's martial arts gameplay expertise, to create a truly unique singleplayer Kung Fu game. Kung Fu is a path for the body and the mind. Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills and find the strength within yourself to master the devastating techniques of Pak-Mei Kung Fu. Your family's legacy depends on it.