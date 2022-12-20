Sifu Will Launch On Xbox & Steam With A Massive Update In March 2023

Sloclap and Kepler Interactive have revealed that Sifu is coming to Steam and Xbox this March, along with a massive update for the game. Essentially, players on those consoles will be getting the most up-to-date version of the game once it's released, and to match the game with everyone else, the other versions will receive an upgrade so that everyone is on the same page together. We have more info about what's in that update below as we now patiently wait for a proper date reveal.

"The new Arenas mode will sport nine stylish new maps, each featuring exclusive new challenges of varying difficulty levels, adding multiple hours of the classic Sifu gameplay fans have come to love. Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game's amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung-Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits."

"Earlier this month, Sloclap revealed the fall update, providing fans looking to share their coolest moves with a Replay Editor – a complete set of recording tools that allows fans the ability to create cinematic replays from within the game. The fall update also rolled out several new challenges, cheats and modifiers, including coveted new outfits for players looking to deck themselves out in stylish new duds. Xbox and Steam fans can look forward to a story of revenge and redemption when they get their hands on Sifu early next year. Set to the backdrop of a fictional Chinese city, players uncover an ancient mystery via a series of difficult confrontations that test the limit of their skills. To overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, fighters need to rely on their mastery of Kung-Fu and a magical pendant that revives them after death. The cost of magic is dear, however, and drastically ages a fighter with each revival: time is the price paid for revenge."