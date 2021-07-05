Sim Fam Announces New Simulator Title Feudal Baron: King's Land

Sim Farm along with Playway have announced a new simulator title on the way as we're getting Feudal Baron: King's Land. As opposed to some of the more blantant sim titles that have been coming out the past year or so, this falls more into the traditional kind of sims we've grown up with over the years. You've been granted power over a kingdom by the king in this game, as he has put you in charge or fortifiying, growing, and helping expand the kingdom beyond just the walls that protect the castle. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but its got a new trailer you can check out below as we wait for more info on it.

The king has granted you the right to oversee a medieval city and the surrounding lands. This is not only a great privilege, but also a demanding task. You begin with only a handful of citizens, a modest settlement, and your task will be to gather the resources necessary to grow your city and design its layout wisely, and ensure that your subjects are satisfied with your rule.

Gold is a resource that makes progress possible. Take advantage of your vassals and create a profitable tax system, because not only do you need it to develop your city, but you also must satisfy the needs of the royal treasury, after all, your king is your liege. Use various buildings to utilise collected materials, craft tools, weapons and armour and sell them to the merchants.

Defending the land against the enemies of the realm is also one of your tasks. Prepare the city for the attacks of foreign invaders, collect goods to survive the siege and garrison the fortifications. If the defences fail, your settlement can be sacked, citizens killed and buildings burned down.

Medieval times are not easy for the rulers, you will face all sorts of calamities like fires, plague outbreaks or rebellions of discontented citizens.