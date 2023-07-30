Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Leonardo Interactive, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Smallthing Studios

Simon The Sorcerer Origins Announced For PC In 2024

Experience a prequel to one of the classic '90s PC titles as Simon The Sorcerer Origins will be coming out sometime in 2024.

Leonardo Interactive and indie developer Smallthing Studios revealed a new prequel to a classic '90s PC title with Simon the Sorcerer Origins. If you never had a chance to play it, Simon the Sorcerer was a classic 2D point-and-click adventure released in 1993 that is remembered fondly by a lot of gamers during that period in time. This new prequel has the look and feel of the original, obviously with modern art and mechanics, as you'll see how Simon became a sorcerer in the first place, helping out people in need and learning magic along the way. Enjoy the trailer and info below, as the game is slated for a 2024 release.

"Simon the Sorcerer Origins is set just before the events of the original game, creating a direct link to those iconic moments with an entirely new and surprising perspective. The game's graphic style, with its entirely hand-drawn illustrations and animations, demonstrates a perfect blend of modern artistic expressions and is a visual testament to the spirit of renewal championed by Smallthing Studios. This brand-new Simon still preserves the defining characteristics of the series that have stood out over the decades: the strong personality of the young, rebellious, and somewhat sarcastic protagonist continues to take center stage, now enriched with more emotional, profound, and contemporary nuances. This approach extends to the game modes, offering a blend of past and present that allows both long-time fans and new players to choose between the classic point-and-click gameplay or a more current version, optimized for all devices, with direct control of Simon."

"Testament to the international scope of the new Simon and the Sorcerer Origins are the numerous surprises on the horizon, not least of which is the inclusion of a track by renowned singer-songwriter and musician Rick Astley in the soundtrack. Now, thirty years after the young wizard Simon's first journey, Leonardo Interactive and Smallthing Studios pledge to revive the magic of the past, thanks to the creativity and passion of an all-Italian team that has adeptly picked up the narrative of this iconic video game, meticulously tailoring it for the modern audience, while also respecting the expectations of more sentimental fans. As such, Simon the Sorcerer Origins sets out with the goal of delighting both the young and the young at heart, carefully blending nostalgia with a plethora of new features designed to intrigue and engage players of all ages."

