Sizzlipede Debuts in Pokémon GO For Bug Out 2025

The annual Bug Out event returns to Pokémon GO, and this time it brings the new Galarian species, Sizzlipede, to the mobile game.

A new Galarian species debuts in Pokémon GO during this year's Bug Out event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Bug Out 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, March 26, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Date and time: Wednesday, March 26, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Pokémon: A new Pokémon from Galar arrives. Sizzlipede will be available for the first time. It can be evolved into Centiskorch with 50 Sizzlipede Candy. It can be encountered in One-Star Raids, Timed Research, Paid Timed Research, and in the wild only through Lure Modules.

Wild Spawns: Caterpie (can be Shiny), Weedle (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Nincada (can be Shiny), Venipede (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), Joltik (can be Shiny), Grubbin (can be Shiny), Dewpider (can be Shiny), and Nymble (can be Shiny). Cutiefly (can be Shiny) will be available as a rare spawn.

Event bonuses: 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better. Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better. Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up. Lure Modules will attract Sizzlipede during the event. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Wurmple and Shiny Venipede. If enough Pokémon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, additional Pokémon will appear near the lured PokéStop. Field Research will award Mega Energy, Scatterbug Candy, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases Complete catch- and Evolution-focused Collection Challenges to receive Stardust, XP, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Scyther (can be Shiny), Nincada (can be Shiny), and Sizzlipede Three-Star Raids: Beedrill, Scizor, and Kleavor (all three can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase this questline for $2 USD in the in-game shop. It offers one Lure Module; two Premium Battle Passes; and encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Heracross, Sizzlipede, Kleavor, and more. Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to purchase this questline for $2 USD in the in-game shop. It offers one Lure Module; two Premium Battle Passes; and encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Heracross, Sizzlipede, Kleavor, and more. Niantic writes:

