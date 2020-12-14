Skul: The Hero Slayer Will Launch On January 21st On Steam

NEOWIZ and SouthPAW Games revealed today that Skul: The Hero Slayer will officially launch on Steam on January 21st, 2021. Technically, the game is already there as it was released into Early Access clear back in February 2020. But the developers shared the announcement, which we have in-fill below, saying that version 1.0 of the game will drop in January, effectively making this the full release of the game. Enjoy the news and the latest trailer for the action rogue-lite 2D platformer below.

We're planning to release the 1.0 version of Skul: The Hero Slayer on January 21st. This is sure to come as a surprise and major disappointment since we had long-planned to launch this month, but it was absolutely not a decision that we took lightly. As we'll explain below, we felt that this was our only option and ultimately what is best for both Skul and this community.

First of all, we'd like to sincerely apologize for not being able to follow through on our promise to release the update this year. We gave it our best effort, but ultimately fell short of our goals and it is killing us not being able to share what we've been working on with you before the holiday season. Simply put, we underestimated the amount of time it would take to fully implement and test all of the changes and additions that we've made to the game. As we referenced in earlier posts the 1.0 patch will be pretty massive, so it was hard to accurately predict our development timeline.

That being said, you're probably wondering what we'll be doing until launch. With the addition of the final two chapters, several cutscenes and a ton of new skull upgrades, we'll be focusing on further polishing everything and balancing the game as much as possible. We only get one shot at launching the 1.0 version, so we want to do everything in our power to make sure that it goes off without a hitch and that we deliver the best version of Skul that we can. Because at the end of the day, you deserve nothing less than our best and we expect that of ourselves as well.

We'd also like to thank you all once again for supporting and sticking with us through this extended gap between updates. It means the world to us and we couldn't be more grateful to have you by our side. This truly has been the ride of a lifetime for us and we're just getting started…