Sky: Children Of The Light Launches New Season Of Abyss

Thatgamecompany has launched a new season today in Sky: Children Of The Light as players will be able to experience the Season Of Abyss. The season will have you following a very specific guide made by the four spirits in the game who once explored the oceans together and found various wonders not seen on land. As you travel you will find several things to do, both on land and at sea, which will be running for the next little while. You can check out the details of the event below as the Season Pass will run you $10.

Long ago, a crew of savvy scavengers set sail to the outer reaches of Golden Wasteland, hoping to discover long-forgotten treasures hidden beneath the waves. The Season of Abyss now approaches, and starting from 00:00 am January 17th (all times PST, UTC-8), players in turn can seek the mysteries and surprises that await in the sapphire depths of Sky's newest Season. Set in a new area in Golden Wasteland, players will follow the story of the Abyss Guide and the four spirits who once explored these waters together. Relive their memories and learn four new expressions to use. Above the surface, the prizes they offer to unlock include capes and outfits, masks, hats, and hairstyles once donned by these mariners as they navigated through rugged seas.

A new feature is also being introduced this Season—players who choose to follow this team of seafarers into the deep can gain the ability to dive! Enter an expanded area of Golden Wasteland created for Season of Abyss and find the location where meditation can teach this new form of movement for your avatar. With your diving ability obtained, select the dive toggle, adjust your camera angle to aim in the direction you want to go, then tap to propel yourself forward. Use these diving skills to complete five Seasonal Quests, swim alongside dazzling Light Creatures, or venture beyond the shallows in search of secrets that lurk far below.