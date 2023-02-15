Sky: Children Of The Light Launches Valentine's Day Event Sky: Children Of The Light has its own Valentine's Day event happening right now and running through the end of the month.

Developer and publisher thatgamecompany released a new update for Sky: Children Of The Light, giving you a Valentine's Day event. The event is called Days Of Love, and it will be running all the way until February 26th, complete with gifts, new places to check out, and events to take part in. Along with this, the company is hosting a community screenshot challenge, where you can submit images from the game during the event using any of the game's items on social media by February 16th at 12pm PT. Be sure to mark it with the hashtag #SkyDaysOfLove23 on Twitter or Instagram. Five winners will be announced on February 23rd. We have more info on the event itself below.

"Days of Love is the time to appreciate all of the different loving relationships that connect players through Sky: Children Of The Light in ways large and small. During the Days of Love event, players will have the opportunity to enjoy the following new features:"

Double Heart Gifting: Players can share even more with their loved ones.

Players can share even more with their loved ones. A Revamped Home: A new Home with a warm, inviting appearance and freshly redecorated pier awaits players.

A new Home with a warm, inviting appearance and freshly redecorated pier awaits players. Auspicious Visitor Spirit: A familiar Event Guide will offer players a few trinkets to mark the occasion, plus provide a box of spells for the Days of Love Gondola.

A familiar Event Guide will offer players a few trinkets to mark the occasion, plus provide a box of spells for the Days of Love Gondola. New Props: Players can pick up and enjoy new floral props, including the Days of Love Flowery Archway and Days of Love Flower Crown.

Players can pick up and enjoy new floral props, including the Days of Love Flowery Archway and Days of Love Flower Crown. The Secret Area: The gate to the Secret Area will be open to everyone. Players looking to collect items from previous Days of Love events years can do so here.

The gate to the Secret Area will be open to everyone. Players looking to collect items from previous Days of Love events years can do so here. The In-Game Shop: Players can visit the shop and purchase the Days of Love Classy Cravat, a neck accessory that adds a touch of class, and/or the Days of Love Serendipitous Scepter, an item that launches glittering heart-shaped fireworks into the sky.