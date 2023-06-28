Posted in: Board Games, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: invincible, mantic games, The Walking Dead

Skybound Reveals New Invincible & The Walking Dead Tabletop Titles

Skybound Entertainment and Mantic Games are collaborating again for two new dice games based on Invincible and The Walking Dead.

Skybound Entertainment announced they have partnered with Mantic Games again as they will release two new dice game titles based on Invincible and The Walking Dead. Both companies have previously worked together over the past five years to make a few different Walking Dead titles, specifically The Walking Dead: All Out War and The Walking Dead: Here's Negan! Now they have revealed two new titles based on popular comic book franchises as part of the company's 20th Anniversary. We got more info on both of them below, along with a couple fo quotes from both companies, as these will be shown off at a couple conventions this Summer for an eventual release in late Fall for the holiday season.

"The two new card-and-dice games are set to launch in Q4 2023 in time for Season 2 of the highly anticipated Invincible series on Amazon Prime. Both games are designed to be easy to learn and packed with iconic art from Skybound's flagship comic universes, clever mechanics, and exciting push-your-luck gameplay. Dedicated fans will be able to play special pre-launch editions, including bonus cards, ahead of general retail release at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (July 20 – 23, 2023, Skybound booth) and at Gen Con (August 3 – 6, 2023, Mantic Games booth)."

"When planning special edition 20th anniversary items for fans, we immediately thought of Mantic Games. The synergy between our two companies has elevated the tabletop gaming landscape, offering fans an extraordinary fusion of storytelling and gameplay," said Garima Sharma, VP of Product and Strategy at Skybound.

"We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Skybound, once again on The Walking Dead and for the first time on Invincible," said Ronnie Renton, CEO of Mantic Games. "Our first games as part of our renewed partnership will be launching later this year. They are designed to be great value, brilliant fun, and perfect for taking your favorite worlds and adventures on the go."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!