Astrobotanica Drops New Launch Trailer With Early Access Release

Check out the Early Access release trailer for Astrobotanica as you can play this early build of the title right now on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Space Goblin Studio dropped a new launch trailer for Astrobotanica as the game has arrived in Early Access. This is basically a final look at what the current version of the game looks like if you decide to try it out, as the team will continue to work on it for its final launch date. Enjoy the trailer above!

Astrobotanica

Astrobotanica is a science-driven survival game set on a prehistoric Earth. You're Xel, a highly educated alien botanist, on a mission to discover rare seeds needed to save the home planet. After crashing on ancient Earth, you'll find yourself surrounded by wild animals, primal humans and toxic atmosphere, so will have to adapt quickly and figure out how to survive. Your knowledge of alien botany will be your best weapon. You'll learn how to grow and process Earth's unfamiliar flora into food and medicine. Experimenting, adaptation and research will be key to finding plant species which could thrive on your home planet. But for now, you have to discover and cultivate essential herbage to secure the stable supply of carbon dioxide you need to breathe.

Neanderthals are curious, but timid. Learn to communicate, earn their trust, and cure their ailments using hand-crafted potions made from plants. Heal their wounds and illnesses, and they might just reward you with tools, supplies and a helping hand. Build walls, floors, and fences to protect your property and crops from natural disasters and hungry wildlife. Collect and manage resources to expand your shelter, turning it from a fragile dwelling into a fully-fledged abode.

Wander through beautifully untamed wilderness, filled with secrets to uncover and a wide variety of plants to study. Observation is key – there's always something new to discover if you look closely. But stay alert! The local fauna is as cute as dangerous, while invariably hungry. Shape your playstyle through six unique skill paths: Planetary Knowledge, Research, Investigation, Management, Adaptation, and Learning. Assigning Knowledge Points according to your habits, talents and preferences will define your progression.

