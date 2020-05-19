Skyhill: Black Mist Releases A New Gameplay Trailer

Before Klabater and Mandragora Games release Skyhill: Black Mist next week, the two have released a new gameplay trailer to show it off. The game is being released on PC on May 28th, with a console version for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on the way for August 27th. The game is a sequel to the 2015 title where you have to escape a hotel that's been overrun by mutants. Along with the standard version, there's an Ultimate Supporter's Bundle that will run you $35 if you truly want it. Which comes with the game, a graphic novel, an art book, and an elite skin. You can read more about the game below along with the new trailer as the game will drop next week.

Skyhill: Black Mist, the second installment of the series, is a combination of classic horror and gameplay straight from survival games. The game loosely parallels the original concept, but gameplay-wise it's a revolutionary step forward. This time the developers moved from 2D to 3D, presenting the action in an isometric view. The game mechanics have been significantly enhanced with stealth elements and solutions known from metroidvania-like games, including the ability to re-explore already visited locations to find previously inaccessible items and information. An important element of the game, also improved compared to the original, is the crafting system that allows players to craft items that will help them survive in the most difficult conditions. The story in Skyhill: Black Mist is inspired by the classic horror cinema, while also introducing mysterious and paranormal elements that we associate with such series as Stranger Things. The player cannot be sure what is true and what is an illusion. Locked in a haunted luxurious building complex owned by the mysterious corporation Skyhill Inc., he tries to understand who or what stands behind the eponymous Black Mist that turns people into mindless monsters.