Smalland: Survive The Wilds Adds Cross-Play In New Update

A brand-new update has come to Smalland: Survive The Wilds, as the game now has cross-play, among several other new additions

Article Summary Smalland: Survive The Wilds now supports full cross-play between PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Guilds debut, letting players team up, create persistent guilds, and build shared Tree Encampments.

Companions gain upgrades with new stables, companion summoning features, and the Homecoming Totem.

Explore fresh northern regions, uncover Tree Encampments, and encounter the rare Rufous-Bellied Tit.

Merge Games and Maximum Entertainment dropped a fresh update today for Smalland: Survive The Wilds, adding some highly-requested features for all players. The big one on the list is the ability for players to game with each other through cross-play, bridging the gap between PC platforms and both consoles. You'll also see guilds have been added to the mix, ne encampments, and a number of other features. We have the details below as the content has been made live today.

Smalland: Survive The Wilds – May 2025 Update

Crossplay Has Arrived

Starting today, players across Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 can unite and explore the vast miniature wilderness together in a seamless online multiplayer experience.

Guilds Are Here

Players can now band together like never before with the introduction of server-wide player guilds, designed to take cooperative gameplay to the next level. Form and manage guilds that persist across game sessions. A Guild Tree Encampment available as long as one Guild Member is online. Work together to build, customize, and defend your Guild Tree Encampment. A new revive consumable enables mid-adventure rescues among guild members, keeping the action alive.

Stables & Companion Summoning

Companions now play a bigger role in your survival story. Based on their size, house your companions in one of three new stable types. Summon companions freely at your encampment or use the new Summoning Pebble consumable to call them into the wild. Lost track of your companion? The Homecoming Totem lets you recall them straight back to camp.

New Northern Encampments & Mysterious Wildlife

A new frontier awaits in the northern Overlands. Discover two new Tree Encampments, fully integrated into the existing network—just visit Bonniedel to learn more. Encounter a new quest and face the Rufous-Bellied Tit, an enigmatic creature never before seen in Smalland.

