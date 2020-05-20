Smash Ultimate's Shining Crown, Glittery Tiara Event Starts This Week

There's a new event headed to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this week, according to the official Japanese Twitter account for the game. It's called the "Shining Crown, Glittering Tiara" event, and it revolves around a series of characters who wear crowns and tiaras.

As the event image implies, the game's Spirit Board will be populated by characters who wear crowns and tiaras. That includes Princess Peach, Rosalina, and a whole variety of other characters that will be up for grabs to add to your collection. The event will begin on May 22 and run for three days. During that time, if you capture one of the featured spirits, you'll earn additional gold for your trouble.

If you're unfamiliar with the Spirit Board, you can select from a variety of Spirits from the listing that rotate out regularly. You'll enter into battle with each Spirit, with special conditions and fight rules, and a victory means you can add the Spirits to your list of them. Spirits can be used in tandem with your Smash characters to enhance their abilities, so you want to collect as many different ones as you can. Plus, this is where you'll find a variety of different characters that aren't found in the game as playable fighters. If you have a favorite you want to check out, this is the way to do it.

Previous events have included Spirits who wear glasses, those in RPGs, and everything in between. You just have to make sure you bring your A-game with some of the challenges, because they can be extremely difficult to overcome if you're not going in ready to truly bring the pain. This is the latest event to come to the game, but it doesn't seem there's an English confirmation just yet. That should be coming soon.