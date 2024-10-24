Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Sniper Elite, Video Games | Tagged: Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance Announces January Release Date

Sniper Elite: Resistance has confirmed the release date for late January 2025, as physical and digital versions will arrive on PC and console

Article Summary Sniper Elite: Resistance drops January 25, 2024, available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Experience a standalone campaign as Harry Hawker tackles a secret Nazi superweapon in France.

Utilize precision sniping, stealth tactics, and customize WWII weapons in dynamic missions.

Enjoy co-op, multiplayer modes, and the thrilling X-ray kill cam for immersive gameplay.

Rebellion Developments has confirmed the release date for Sniper Elite: Resistance, as the game will arrive this January. The team basically announced it was up for pre-order starting today, along with the news it will arrive on Game Pass on Day One. You'll be able to get the game both digitally and physically (with the boxed edition coming out from Fireshine Games) on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you above.

Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance tells a gripping new standalone story that runs in parallel with Sniper Elite 5. Harry Hawker, an agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead role for the first time in the series as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe – something so powerful it guarantees the Nazis would win the war. Offering the unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth, and tactical third-person combat you would expect from the franchise, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention towards the hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France.

Kill List targets, multiple infiltration and extractions points and side missions allow player agency on how to complete your objective. Propaganda Missions are a brand-new style of side mission to the series. Locate a unique Propaganda poster in each of the main campaign's levels to unlock a Propaganda Mission where you become a Resistance Fighter. With time-sensitive objectives, players must sneak, snipe and shoot, taking down enemies under certain conditions to complete their mission.

Full-length, standalone campaign available in both single-player and co-op

Authentic arsenal of World War II weaponry, featuring fan favorites as well as new additions

Customize and upgrade weapons to overcome challenges and fit your playstyle

The trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot

Engage in cat-and-mouse multiplayer in the fan-favorite Invasion mode

Once you've set your scope, take things online with adversarial multiplayer

