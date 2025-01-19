Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Sniper Elite, Video Games | Tagged: Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance Releases New Features Trailer

Check out the latest featuresa trailer for Sniper Elite: Resistance, as the game arrive on both PC platforms and consoles this week

Article Summary Watch the new trailer for Sniper Elite: Resistance, showcasing exciting features and a new campaign.

Step into the shoes of Harry Hawker in a gripping WWII story set in occupied France.

Experience new gameplay options with Kill List targets and Propaganda Missions.

Enjoy the return of the X-ray kill cam and dive into multiplayer modes.

Rebellion Developments released a new trailer this week for Sniper Elite: Resistance, with the team promoting many of the features you'll experience in this entry. The trailer is short and to thje point as they highlight the new campaign and many of the improvements that have been made to this title after having so many in the series do well over the years. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025.

Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance tells a gripping new standalone story that runs in parallel with Sniper Elite 5. Harry Hawker, an agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead role for the first time in the series as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe – something so powerful it guarantees the Nazis would win the war. Offering the unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth, and tactical third-person combat you would expect from the franchise, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention towards the hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France.

Kill List targets, multiple infiltration and extractions points and side missions allow player agency on how to complete your objective. Propaganda Missions are a brand-new style of side mission to the series. Locate a unique Propaganda poster in each of the main campaign's levels to unlock a Propaganda Mission where you become a Resistance Fighter. With time-sensitive objectives, players must sneak, snipe and shoot, taking down enemies under certain conditions to complete their mission.

Full-length, standalone campaign available in both single-player and co-op

Authentic arsenal of World War II weaponry, featuring fan favorites as well as new additions

Customize and upgrade weapons to overcome challenges and fit your playstyle

The trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot

Engage in cat-and-mouse multiplayer in the fan-favorite Invasion mode

Once you've set your scope, take things online with adversarial multiplayer

