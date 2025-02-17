Posted in: eSports, Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Solo Leveling: Arise, Solo Leveling: Arise Championship 2025

Solo Leveling: Arise Championship 2025 Kicks Off This Week

Solo Leveling: Arise fans wake up, as Netmarble is launching a new Championship 2025 esports competition for the game this week

Article Summary Netmarble launches Solo Leveling: Arise Championship 2025 with global competitions.

The event starts Feb 21, culminating in an in-person final in South Korea on April 25.

Open to players with 1,000+ season points from Battlefield of Time Season 7.

Top players compete for a prize pool of 20 million KRW and the grand champion title.

Netmarble have a new esports event kicking off this week for fans of Solo Leveling: Arise, as they will hold their Championship 2025 over the next few weeks. The event kicks off on February 21, and they will hold two different stages. The first running two weeks across several online stages, then eventually culminating at an in-person event in SOuth Korea where they will crown a champion on April 25. We have more info below; however, the team has yet to drop info on how you can sign up to play in the event.

Solo Leveling: Arise Championship 2025

Netmarble has previously hosted two offline competitions in Korea and is now inviting Solo Leveling: Arise players from around the world to showcase their skills in the "Battlefield of Time." The battlefield will be open to global fans when SLC 2025 begins with the global preliminaries. Players of Solo Leveling: Arise, who obtained 1,000 or more season points in Battlefield of Time Season 7, which occurred between January 16 and February 13, are eligible to apply for the SLC 2025 preliminaries. Applications will be available in the game from February 13 through February 20.

The preliminary rounds will take place online from February 21 to March 9, featuring two different leagues: the Asia League for players residing in Asian regions and the International League for those from regions outside of Asia. Four maps will be available in the Battlefield of Time, where players will combine their fastest record from each map to determine their ranks. The top 8 participants from each League in the preliminary rounds will advance to the SLC 2025 grand finals, which will be held offline in Korea on April 12. SLC 2025 features a total prize pool of 20 million KRW (13,869 USD), with the grand champion receiving 10 million KRW (6,934 USD) and an exclusive trophy.

Players can find out more about the SLC 2025 from the official website or the official forum, which will roll out detailed information over time.

