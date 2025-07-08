Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abylight Studios, frictional games, soma

SOMA Drops The Official Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Check out the latest trrailer for SOMA, as the hit sci-fi indie thriller title arrives on the Nintendo Switch later this month

Article Summary SOMA arrives on Nintendo Switch with a new release trailer and enhanced features for both Switch models

Experience the acclaimed sci-fi horror from Frictional Games, creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Uncover the mysteries of PATHOS-II as you face twisted creatures and moral dilemmas beneath the ocean

No combat allowed—outsmart foes and survive the eerie world of SOMA as it launches on Switch this July

Indie game developer Frictional Games and co-publisher Abylight Studios have dropped the launch trailer for SOMA as it arrives on the Nintendo Switch. It was an interesting surprise to find out back in May that the game would finally come to the console a decade after it was originally released, with what looks to be some minor improvements that make it flourish on both the original Switch and the Switch 2. This new trailer gives players who have never experienced it a small taste of what's to come from the highly acclaimed sci-fi thriller without giving too much away so they can enjoy the experience. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will finally launch on the Switch on July 24, 2025.

SOMA

SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we're going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?

Enter the world of SOMA and face horrors buried deep beneath the ocean waves. Delve through locked terminals and secret documents to uncover the truth behind the chaos. Seek out the last remaining inhabitants and take part in the events that will ultimately shape the fate of the station. But be careful, danger lurks in every corner: corrupted humans, twisted creatures, insane robots, and even an inscrutable omnipresent A.I. You will need to figure out how to deal with each one of them. Just remember there's no fighting back, either you outsmart your enemies or you get ready to run.

