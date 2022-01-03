Someone Has Made Counter-Strike Playable On The Nintendo DS

If you've ever wanted to play Counter-Strike on something other than PC, now you can as someone has adopted it to the Nintendo DS. It's been 21 years since the original game was released by Valve, and while most people spend their days playing Global Offensive, there are still many who have a place in their hearts for the original version. So much so that when word came down that someone was attempting to port the game to a different system for remote play, it sparked a ton of chatter as people were anticipating what the new mod might look like. Now we have an idea as an Alpha has been created on the DS system.

A programmer by the name of Fewnity posted their homebrew version of the game earlier this year, showing off that they had programmed Counter-Strike to run on the portable console, albeit in a way a lot of people hadn't really seen before. The top monitor was used to look at the game and see everything around you like normal, while the bottom was used to operate some of the controls, including properly aiming the gun using the stylus. What's more, as you can see from the tweet below, they managed to program it to work on the PS Vita and have it do cross-play on the same server.

The most recent update comes from the video below where we get to see more of the game in action and how it will play out. If you'd like to give it a shot, there's good news as there is now an Alpha you can download for your own DS to try it out. You can get the game here, but you'll need to download it from your PC and put it into an SD card to load it to the DS. If you want to experiment with it, enjoy playing it!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Counter Strike NINTENDO DS ALPHA DOWNLOAD (https://youtu.be/BFigkFR6G6s)