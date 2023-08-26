Posted in: Games, Gamescom, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Forge, Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story, Tequila Works

Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story Teaser Dropped At Gamescom

Check out the first look at Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story, as Riot Forge dropped the new trailer during Gamescom 2023.

Developer Tequila Works and publisher Riot Forge revealed a brand new trailer for Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story during Gamescom 2023. The trailer is just a quick teaser of what's to come without any major spoilers or things given away, as you basically take a fantasy road trip with Nunu and Willump in this all-new narrative game. Fans of the franchise are basically getting a little more lore in a fun way without everything being all serious. You get some action, you get some puzzles, you get some story. It's a cool little game that feels like a buddy adventure. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released sometime this Fall.

"Two best friends, one wild adventure. Join best friends Nunu and Willump on an adventure across the frozen wilds of the Freljord. Discover the unbreakable bond between boy and yeti as you traverse a land both beautiful and treacherous, making new allies (and enemies) on a journey of family, friendship, and magic. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a single-player story adventure developed by Tequila Works. Dive headfirst into an immersive narrative set in the undiscovered reaches of the Freljord, where every snowy step brings you closer to the truth about Nunu and Willump's past."

"Play as Nunu, a young boy searching for his mother with the help of his best friend, Willump. United by their endless imagination and shared love of snowball fights, the two will have to work together to navigate the Freljord, saving it—and each other—from the danger that lies within. Hike, climb, and sled your way across the Freljord, a frostbitten land full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves… and enchantment. Use your head to progress through the frozen landscape and uncover what secrets lie hidden beneath the ice."

