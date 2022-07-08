Sonic Origins Releases Fourth Speed Strats Video

SEGA has released another Speed Strats video for Sonic Origins today, this time going over some of the different modes and content. To be more specific, this episode covers the primary story and a lot of the content found in Sonic 2, as Sonic The Hedgehog heads for the next island and runs across Tails for the first time. This is also the first game that introduces Super Sonic to the mix, co-op gameplay, and that orbital base of operations, the Death Egg. Basically, you're given a history lesson over this one specific title and how all of that content plays out in the current game out today. They also explore some of the places that, depending on the kind of player you are, you may never have even visited in the original. You can enjoy the video down at the bottom.

Player Co-Op – Players can team up with a friend to complete the campaign together. If you're feeling competitive, race against each other in "2-Player VS" mode. To win, stay on track and don't look back!

Anniversary Mode – Utilize the "Drop Dash" ability first introduced in Sonic Mania and explore Westside Island to find coins in Anniversary Mode.

Knuckles the Echidna – In addition to Sonic and Tails, players can play as Knuckles the Echidna, either solo or with Tails. When paired with Tails, Knuckles can get to higher platforms with Tails' flying ability, even in single-player mode.

Hidden Palace Zone – Players can access a secret passageway, cut from the original 1992 release, in Mystic Cave Zone Act 2 that will lead them to the Hidden Palace Zone, a mysterious area filled with crystal-like caverns and waterfalls.

Special Stages – Transform into Super Sonic and become unstoppable in Sonic 2 by collecting seven Chaos Emeralds to access the game's Special Stages.