Sonic The Hedgehog Receives New Hot Topic Lineup

Those who love Sonic The Hedgehog can snag some new items from Hot Topic, most of which feature Shadow in his own linew of gear

Article Summary Hot Topic launches a bold Sonic The Hedgehog collection, featuring Shadow-themed streetwear and accessories.

Exclusive hoodies, jeans, jerseys, and cargo pants showcase both Sonic and Shadow designs for fans to wear.

The lineup includes faux fur-trimmed hoodies, split-print pants, basketball jerseys, and lounge shorts.

All items from the new Sonic The Hedgehog collection are available now in Hot Topic stores and online.

SEGA and Hot Topic have come together for a new lione of Sonic The Hedgehog gear in their stores, most of which centers around Shadow. Just looking at the images below, you can see they went all-in on the dark side of the speed, with all sorts of clothing, plushies, and more for you to get decked out in. We have the full details of what you can find.

Hot Topic x Sonic the Hedgehog

Fans can now rep the Blue Blur and the Ultimate Life Form with the latest hoodies, jerseys, athleisure, jeans, and more, all boasting streetwear and sportswear details for maximum Chaos Control. All new and current products can be found exclusively in stores and online .

Sonic and Shadow Grommet Chain Hoodie – $64.91: Rep the Ultimate Life Form in this Shadow hoodie! This hoodie has epic prints of Shadow on the front and back, plus "Chaos Control" printed on the back with a faux fur trim around the hood.

Rep the Ultimate Life Form in this Shadow hoodie! This hoodie has epic prints of Shadow on the front and back, plus "Chaos Control" printed on the back with a faux fur trim around the hood. Sonic Winter Men's Straight Leg Denim – $59.88: Speed through Green Hill Zone with Sonic! These Sonic the Hedgehog jeans feature a jumbo line art print of Sonic across both legs, plus stars and his name in Japanese.

Speed through Green Hill Zone with Sonic! These Sonic the Hedgehog jeans feature a jumbo line art print of Sonic across both legs, plus stars and his name in Japanese. Sonic and Shadow Outline Split Hoodie – $69.90: Speed through your day with the ultimate hedgehog duo! This Sonic the Hedgehog hoodie features outlines of Sonic and Shadow on the front with "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Japanese down the center.

Speed through your day with the ultimate hedgehog duo! This Sonic the Hedgehog hoodie features outlines of Sonic and Shadow on the front with "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Japanese down the center. Sonic Team Dark Basketball Jersey – $38.90: Join Team Dark with the most baller basketball jersey! This Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings top features Shadow, Rouge and E-123 Omega rushing through the center chest with "Team Dark" above them.

Join Team Dark with the most baller basketball jersey! This Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings top features Shadow, Rouge and E-123 Omega rushing through the center chest with "Team Dark" above them. Sonic and Shadow Stud Long Short – $26.90: Reach your Ultimate Life Form self when you finally relax! These Sonic the Hedgehog lounge shorts feature icons of Shadow and cyber sigils on the front, plus Shadow's name in an electric font on the back.

Reach your Ultimate Life Form self when you finally relax! These Sonic the Hedgehog lounge shorts feature icons of Shadow and cyber sigils on the front, plus Shadow's name in an electric font on the back. Sonic Winter Nylon Cargo Pants – $69.90: Are you Team Sonic or Team Dark? Join both teams in these Sonic the Hedgehog cargo pants! They have a wide leg fit and feature split prints of Sonic and Shadow on the legs.

