Sony's PS5 Release Unchanged Due To COVID-19

Earlier today Sony released its earnings report, which stated that the PS5 was still on track to be released this holiday season. This comes as a welcome surprise, given that Sony had shut down various manufacturing plants worldwide for some time. In China, Sony's manufacturing plants were closed from January 24th until February 9th and resumed operation on February 10th. In Malaysia, manufacturing plants were closed from March 18th and partially reopened on April 16th. On March 26th Sony shut down its U.K plant, only to partially reopen on March 31.

Sony noted that restrictions such as travel has impacted their company, as they are unable to send engineers to manufacturing plants. Sony also noted a problem with hardware not being readily available due to supply chain issues. Yet despite all of that, Sony is still on track.

Physical game and console sales have decreased. Yet despite that, downloadable game sales and PS Network subscribers have increased.

Sales of game software that is downloaded from the network, as well as PS Plus and PlayStation Now (PS Now) subscriber numbers have significantly increased. Regarding the launch of PlayStation®5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.

Sony Group's other aspects, including Sony Pictures and Sony Music, have all been impacted by COVID-19. Other gaming companies are facing similar challenges. Xbox is still planning on launching the Xbox One X this holiday season, but Nintendo has noted that games for the Switch may be delayed. The global impact of COVID-19 has been felt by every industry, and while things are looking grim — there's still some hope yet to be found.