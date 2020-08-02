SoulCalibur VI Will Be Getting Setsuka Soon As A DLC Character

Bandai Namco has been pretty quiet with SoulCalibur VI in 2020, but we now know who the next DLC character is. In what normally would have been an announcement during EVO 2020, the event being canceled has formed many who would have made reveals during the final rounds of combat push their announcements out early. SC6 is no exception as we have learned for the first DLC character in quite a while, but this one is a doozy. Setsuka has made her return to the SoulCalibur universe, still brandishing her Ugetsu Kageuchi and looking for vengeance against Heishiro Mitsurugi. The character first debuted back in SoulCalibur III, and while fans have given her many nicknames over the years including Mary Poppins, she's also one of the fastest and deadliest characters in the game when you can get her combos going.

She will be part of the DLC 11/12 release happening on August 4th, 2020, which will include a number of other additions such as brand new content for the character creation mode that has sorely been needed for the longest time. Hopefully, this is a sign that the developers will continue to add new characters to the game in the near future and not completely abandon the game, as some rumors have suggested they will be doing soon. There are still many faces that could be added to the game from previous games that people would love to see, and it would be a shame to just end it now. For those not picking up the DLC, there will also be a 2.20 update totally free to the game that will be released next week as well. In the meantime, we have a trailer for you to enjoy showing Setsuka in action before she's available on Tuesday.