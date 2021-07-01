Space Jam: A New Legacy Is Dropping New Nike Shoes With Xbox

Xbox, Warner Bros., and Nike have all come together today for a special Space Jam: A New Legacy bundle that looks pretty cool. The company revealed the bundle, which includes a special controller with a Looney Tunes design to it, along with a pair of LeBron 18 Low shoes that have been designed to match the controller a bit as well as the theme of the film. If you're looking to get your hands on the bundle, it will be made available via the Nike SNKRS app in North America on Thursday, July 15, at 7am PT for $220! What's more, they're short in supply, because Nike specialty shoes are always in short supply so they're only available until supplies last. Here's some added info from Xbox about the controller.

The controller brings elements of each shoe together and is the aftermath of a Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner encounter. For the lucky ones that get the product collection, they'll be able to see up-close the chaotic scene with dust clouds of the Road Runner settling as he speeds across the controller and the many cobbled contraptions of Wile E Coyote's foiled attempts. The controller seamlessly blends the relationship between the shoes and characters, completing the story while living up to the unique expression of the LeBron 18 Lows. We also made sure all details on the controller hinted to details on the LeBron 18 Lows. The Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller has a textured grip and a hybrid D-pad—which perfectly integrates the iconic ACME logo. On the sides of the controller, fans will notice the memorable phrases of "Yeeow!" and "Beep! Beep!" highlighting the physical humor of the Wile E. and Road Runner.