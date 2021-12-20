Spheal Community Day Announces For January 2022 In Pokémon GO

Shiny Spheal debuted in Pokémon GO last week, but with a catch: it could only be encountered in its costume. This made many wonder if this was a full Shiny release for Spheal, because the last time a Pokémon had a Shiny release in this manner, it was Blitzle and Niantic specifically clarified in their announcement that it would appear Shiny out of costume after its debut event. They did no such thing with Spheal. Well, now we know why. Niantic has announced Spheal Community Day for January 2021. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Spheal Community Day in Pokémon GO, pulled right from Niantic's blog:

Date & time: Sunday, January 16th, 2022 from 11 AM – 5 PM local time

Sunday, January 16th, 2022 from 11 AM – 5 PM local time Focus Pokémon: Spheal with a Shiny chance

Spheal with a Shiny chance Exclusive attacks: Two this time! Walrein will learn Icicle Spear as a Charged Attack and Powder Snow as a Fast Attack. Icicle Spear is brand new to Pokémon GO, is a low-energy attack, and does 60 Damage in both Trainer battles (PVP) and raids (PVE).

Two this time! Walrein will learn Icicle Spear as a Charged Attack and Powder Snow as a Fast Attack. Icicle Spear is brand new to Pokémon GO, is a low-energy attack, and does 60 Damage in both Trainer battles (PVP) and raids (PVE). Special Research: Same deal as always. A $1 USD ticket will unlock the questline which is titled The Spheal Deal.

Same deal as always. A $1 USD ticket will unlock the questline which is titled The Spheal Deal. Community Day Bonuses: Triple catch XP Three-hour Lure Modules and Incense Spheal photobombing GO Snapshots

Community Day Box: 1,280 PokéCoins will get us 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Fast TM.

1,280 PokéCoins will get us 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Fast TM. Free bundle: 30 Ultra Balls.

Spheal Community Day is something that many Trainers saw coming, as it is a three-stage evolutionary line that has yet to get a (proper) Shiny release in Pokémon GO. We don't know if a Shiny-capable Spheal without a costume will spawn between the end of the 2021 Holiday Event and Spheal Community Day, but I'm thinking likely not. In any case, I think this is a solid start to 2022's Community Day offerings. I can't wait to catch some of these little purple spherical Pokémon.