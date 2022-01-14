Spider-Man Comes To PUBG Mobile In Latest Update

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. have partnered up with Sony Pictures to bring Marvel's Spider-Man into the world of PUBG Mobile. The content is clearly still part of the promotions going on for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, as you can enter a new special themed mode of the game to team up with the current version of the web-crawler to help you win on a brand new map. The crossover comes as part of the 1.8 Update to the game, which brings in a map called Aftermath that feels more like a post-war DMZ than an abandoned island. We have more info about Spider-Man's inclusion below, and you can read the full 1.8 patch notes here.

A first time collaboration with the beloved character and Sony Pictures, a number of new activities and items will bring players the full superhero experience. Players can enter the themed mode and drop into either Erangel or Livik to team up with Spider-Man in battling mysterious monsters, earning cool free items and a chance to shoot webs and zip around the map just like the masked hero.

Players can visit Mylta Power in Erangel to encounter the secret boss and defeat them with Spider-Man to get advanced supplies. Additionally, players can also get a No Way Home Web Shooter, allowing them to shoot webs at buildings alongside slowing down enemies with well timed shots. Find and loot spider web covered Spider-Man: No Way Home Crates that have appeared across Erangel to get the No Way Home Web Shooter, along with other basic supplies and other free Spider-Man: No Way Home items. Finally, the No Way Home Spider Web Ball has also been added–spraying webs over a large area that slows down players moving through them. Use this tactically to get easy eliminations!