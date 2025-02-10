Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infuse Studio, Silver Lining Interactive, Spirit Of The North 2

Spirit Of The North 2 Announced For 2025 Release

The highly anticipated sequel Spirit of the North 2 has been announced, as it will be released on PC and consoles later this year

Article Summary Spirit of the North 2 brings a new adventure to PC, PS5, and XSX|S in 2025, continuing the saga of fox and raven.

Dive into a vast, ancient open world filled with mysterious biomes and forgotten history waiting to be explored.

Customize your fox and gain new abilities while facing puzzles and foes to free legendary guardian beasts.

Experience dynamic soundtracks and rich lore as you cleanse corrupted guardians in unique encounters.

Indie game developer Infuse Studio and publisher Silver Lining Interactive have officially announced that Spirit of the North 2 will be released later this year. The highly-anticipated sequel will take you to new corners of this fantasy world, where you'll uncover new secrets as your raven and fox duo. No official release date has been set for the game yet, only that we'll see it released for PC on Steam, as well as for consoles on PS5 and XSX|S. For now, enjoy the latest trailer above and the info from the devs below.

Spirit of the North 2

In an ancient world left in ruin, embark on the journey of an isolated fox far from home. With the help of a wise raven companion, seek out the lost legendary guardians and release them from the grasp of the dark shaman, Grimnir. Roam freely through a vast and ancient open world, rich with long-forgotten history. Explore unique and visually captivating biomes, each with different challenges and secrets to uncover. Discover potent runes that grant new abilities as your quest takes you from dense forests, through snow-capped peaks, and to dark and ancient crypts to save the lost guardians. Tailor your fox's appearance and skills to suit your playstyle, making each playthrough unique. Face off against formidable foes as you save the legendary guardian beasts in thrilling, puzzle-based encounters.

Create your own unique fox with extensive customization options.

Explore a stunning open world across many diverse regions.

Cleanse corrupted guardians in legendary encounters.

Acquire new abilities to overcome challenges.

Seek out powerful runes that grant you new abilities.

Explore the Northern Isles to a layered dynamic soundtrack that evolves and transitions as your adventure unfolds.

Expand on the beauty and lore of Spirit of the North in an inspiring new adventure.

