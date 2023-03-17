Splash Damage Announces New AAA Game Called Project Astrid Splash Damage revealed they're working on an all-new AAA open-world survival title going by the name Project Astrid.

Splash Damage revealed this week they have a new AAA open-world survival game in the works going under the codename Project Astrid. According to the announcement made by the team behind the project, this particular game is the culmination of a passion "born out of a partnership with two close friends, who also happen to be incredibly well-respected experts in our industry." The game has barely been announced, and beyond the logo you see below, there's really nothing to show for it yet. Even the name is temporary, as there's no way they're keeping that all the way to the end. In the meantime, we got a couple of quotes for you below and the announcement video.

"This project means everything to me," said Mike 'shroud' Grzesiek. "Chris and I have refined a vision for what's next in the survival genre and with Splash Damage we're setting out to build it. We want to build the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel's brain and Splash Damage's team, I know we can do it."

"This is a dream come true. Mike and I have been envisioning a world where we help build the game that streamers and gamers love playing," said Chris 'Sacriel' Ball. "To be able to execute with a team as esteemed and experienced as Splash Damage is a privilege. In our work together to date, it is clear to us that we are truly part of the team and that we are well positioned to help bring this dream to reality."

"Sacriel and shroud are core members of our development team, bringing with them a unique and fresh perspective," said Lance Winter, Creative Director on Project Astrid. Not only that, but they're providing us brand new insights into what fans and creators actually want from their gaming experiences. No one knows this genre better than they do."